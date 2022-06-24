Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, husband has been charged with DUI by prosecutors in Napa County after a crash last month.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office charged him with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with an .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury, both misdemeanors.

The 82-year-old Pelosi was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on a rural road in Napa County at approximately 10:17 p.m. on May 28, the district attorney’s office said in a statement announcing the charging decision.

The California Highway Patrol previously said Pelosi was behind the wheel of a Porsche that was hit by a Jeep as Pelosi’s car tried to cross a state road.

A blood sample was taken at 12:32 a.m. His blood-alcohol level was 0.082%, just over California’s legal limit of 0.08%, the statement said. He was booked and released from jail the following day on $5,000 bail.

No one was hurt in the crash, and the driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

In a statement, his lawyer said: ‘Mr. Pelosi was attending a dinner party at the home of friends near Oakville and was driving home alone. The spokesperson said he was “fully cooperative” with authorities.

If convicted as charged, he could face a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years’ probation, along with fines, the district attorney’s office said. His vehicle could also have an ignition interlock device installed. He will appear in court again on August 3.