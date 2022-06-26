Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – American singer, Summer Walker, has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

The 25-year-old, who has been hiding her pregnancy now for months, took to Instagram to reveal her growing baby bump in a series of photos.

Shortly after, Summer went live on her page to confirm the happy news with her fans.

Congratulations to Summer Walker, expecting her 2nd child pic.twitter.com/brd8KBb8cS — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 25, 2022

Summer is expecting the child with her rapper boyfriend, Larry aka LVRD Pharoh.

This is Summer’s second child.

She welcomed her first child, daughter Bubbles with her on-again-off-again boyfriend and producer, London on da Track.