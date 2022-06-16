Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – American rapper, Lil Wayne has been denied entry into the United Kingdom in a “last-minute decision” by the country’s Home Office.

This comes after it was announced that the rapper would be performing in London for the first time since 2008, when he encountered some problems at customs.

The Young Money rapper was slated to perform at the Strawberries & Creem Festival on Saturday, June 18, but was refused entry by the Home Office.

“Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday 18th June,” read a statement from Strawberries & Creem. “Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the U.K. directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling.”

The Strawberries & Creem festival will be replacing Wayne’s set with a performance from Ludacris.

“In the absence of any statement from Lil Wayne, we would like to apologise to everyone who was coming to see him perform,” said the festival. “We look forward to welcoming Ludacris to S&C instead.”

A Home Office spokesperson told Rolling Stone, “Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused.”

The statement appears to refer to Wayne’s 2007 arrest on weapons charges. He was sentenced to a year in prison, but was released after eight months due to good behavior.

Strawberries & Creem would have been Wayne’s first performance in the U.K. in 14 years.