Saturday, June 11, 2022 – US rapper, FBG Cash was shot and killed in Chicago, on Friday morning June 10. He was 31 years old.

According to the Chicago Police Department, FBG Cash real name Tristan Hamilton was fatally shot inside a vehicle at around 5:32 a.m. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood’s 1600 block of West 81st Street. A 29-year-old female who was in the car was also shot but is still alive.

Police say a black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached the vehicle in which the pair were seated. An unidentified suspect got out and opened fire before climbing back into the car and fleeing.

FBG Cash sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The female victim was struck in the left arm and upper back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting, although they are yet to identify a suspect or take anyone into custody. A motive for the killing remains unclear.

FBG Cash dropped his debut album The Heart of the Streets in January 2021. He was scheduled to release a new song and video called “Crazy Lane” on Friday. Before his death he was known as one of the best drill rappers in Chicago.

Cash’s death comes less than two years after fellow FBG rapper FBG Duck was gunned down in broad daylight in Chicago in August 2020. The murder suspects were ID’d as members of O-Block, a rival Chicago gang.

Video footage of the crime scene in here FBG Cash was killed. pic.twitter.com/Wmt2Vkp6CA — Pluggedsoundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) June 10, 2022