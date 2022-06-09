Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – United States of America (USA) President Joe Biden has sent a message to the Kenya Government and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), urging the two to ensure the August 9th poll is free, fair and verifiable.

In a message delivered to President Uhuru Kenyatta by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the US government said it was happy that the IEBC had certified candidates for the August 9 general election.

Blinken also applauded the beginning of the electoral campaigns in Kenya.

“As I said to Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Omamo last month, the United States stands with Kenyans in support of free, fair, and peaceful elections,” he said.

Blinken’s remarks come days after Deputy President William Ruto held a meeting with European Union envoys where he claimed there were attempts to rig the election.

During the meeting, the UDA presidential candidate alleged that nearly a million voters, mainly from his strongholds, have been irregularly removed from the voters’ register.

IEBC has so far dismissed the claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST