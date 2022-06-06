Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – Authorities in the UK are searching for two young brothers who have been missing for five days with their family extremely concerned for the safety and welfare of the boys.

Ayaan Amin, 13, and Armaan Amin, 11, were both reported missing on Wednesday, 1 June.

Ayaan is described as around 4ft tall. He has green eyes and dark blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers. While Armaan is described as around 4ft 4ins tall. He has brown eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a beige-coloured top and jeans.

Investigators believe the children are in the East Leicester area.

Leicestershire Police said their family and officers were extremely concerned for their safety. The force urged anyone with any information to contact police.

A post by Leicestershire Police read: “We are appealing for information to help find two young brothers who have been reported missing.

“Do you have any information? Contact us on 101 quoting incident 449 of 1 June.”