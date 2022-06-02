Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally broken his silence after he was snubbed by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Madaraka day celebration.

In a series of tweets, Ruto showed respect after gracing the Madaraka day celebration.

“Joined president Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans at Uhuru gardens to commemorate this wonderful day,” Ruto tweeted.

“Madaraka Day is a reminder that we the people are the sole authors of the Kenyan story, let us write new chapters of prosperity and abundance for all; especially ordinary people,” he continued.

During Madaraka Day celebrations, Uhuru shocked the nation after he breached tradition and began addressing the Madaraka day celebrations before his deputy William Ruto spoke.

Ordinarily, protocol dictates that it is the Deputy President who will speak first and in turn welcome the President to address the nation.

That was not the case in the 59th Madaraka Day fete.

After awarding state honours to a list of Kenyans, the President went straight to address the nation.

In his address, Uhuru also stressed the Jubilee administration’s successes, urging Kenyans to ignore naysayers.

The President, indirectly, took a dig at the DP for questioning his development record insisting his scorecard is unmatched.

“On 9th of April 2013, I assumed office as the nation’s 4th President. Today, 9 years and 2 months later, my administration has built & strengthened our social fabric, making Kenya safer, healthier, fairer and just; a nation where justice is our shield and defender,” President Kenyatta said.

The President also drummed up support for the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential aspirant Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua, the main rivals of Ruto in the August State House contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.