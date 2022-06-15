Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Team Assistant
Duties and Responsibilities
- The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the leading global environmental authority that sets the global environmental agenda, promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment. UNEP Ecosystems Division works with international and national partners, providing technical assistance and advisory services for the implementation of environmental policy, and strengthening the environmental management capacity of developing countries and countries with economies in transition. This position is located in Nairobi duty station. Under the supervision of the Administrative and Human Resources Unit, the incumbent will perform the following duties:
- Assist with initiating Contract extensions
- Assist with maintenance of staffing table, organigramme and the recruitment matrix
- Initiate requests for actions, for approval of positions and funding
- Processing Human Resources related requests in We Work for review and approval by Corporate Services Division.
- Submit requests for job classifications through UNON applications portal
- Support launch and advertisement of Job Openings
- Give advice and guidance on recruiting issues
- Support the selection processes
- Process request for consultants and individual contractors for the Administrative Services Branch
- Report on Divisional compliance on EPAS and Mandatory Training
- Provide office support services including requests for office space, furniture, ICT equipment including procurement
- Assist with Integration of Crisis Management Branch in staffing table, organigramme and recruitment matrix
- Support the building a repository for all classified Job Descriptions for the Division
- Support the Clean up of positions in Umoja
Qualifications/special skills
- Academic Qualifications: High school diploma is required
Experience:
- Three years of experience in administrative services, Human resources or related fields is required.
Language: Fluency in English is required
Deadline: 20 June 2022
How to Apply
