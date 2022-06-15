Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Programme Support Officer

The Environmental Governance and Conventions Branch focuses on strengthening institutional and governance mechanisms to bring greater efficiency and coherence to the way environmental issues are addressed in the pursuit of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The branch works in close cooperation with UNEP-administered Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) Secretariats providing input to the preparations of the governing body meetings and following-up their decisions. The branch delivers programmatic support for coherent and synergistic implementation of MEAs within and across their thematic clusters. This includes provision of technical and capacity building support at regional and national level and development of tools and approaches for effective implementation of the MEAs. While activities are primarily linked to the Environmental Governance Subprogramme, they also contribute to the achievement of the expected accomplishment under other Subprogrammes of the UNEP Medium-Term Strategy (MTS).

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the leading global environmental authority that sets the global environmental agenda, promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment. UNEP’s Law Division is the lead Division charged with carrying out the functions of UNEP in the field of environmental law and environmental governance. The Law Division promotes the contribution of environmental dimension of sustainable development through law, national and international governance and related policy issues, including those related to Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs). This position is in the Environmental Governance and Conventions Branch of the Law Division at the UNEP Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. The incumbent will report to the Programme Officer, Chemicals and Waste, Environmental Governance and Conventions Branch.

Task description

The Programme Support Officer will support the day-to-day activities of the branch, as related to the chemicals and waste cluster activities as well as synergies among the chemicals and waste conventions, the biodiversity conventions as well as other related conventions.

Under the overall guidance of the Programme Officer, who is acting as the divisional focal point for the Chemicals and Waste Conventions in the Environmental Governance and Conventions Branch, Law Division, the UN Volunteer, in close collaboration with the project managers in the Division, will ensure effective and timely implementation of the activities of the Environmental Governance and Conventions Branch by:

Contributing to the preparation of diverse range of written outputs relating to strengthening environmental governance of chemicals/waste management at national, regional and international levels, e.g. drafting of background papers, analytical notes, sections of reports and studies, inputs to publications and websites;

Assisting in the preparation and holding of meetings of Conferences of Parties and their subsidiary bodies to the chemicals/waste related multilateral environmental agreements including preparation of background documents, side-events and presentations;

Assisting in planning and facilitating workshops and other expert meetings and trainings on strengthening institutional frameworks and capacities for sound and coherent management of chemicals/waste. Assisting in the uptake of integrated approaches and tools for synergistic implementation of the MEAs both within and across the thematic clusters;

Contributing to activities on project management including preparation of legal instruments and contracts, progress reports, financial statements. Analyzing specific aspects of programme/project development and implementation; review of relevant documents and reports; liaise with relevant parties; identify and track follow-up actions;

Performing other duties as required.

Furthermore, UNV volunteers are encouraged to:

Strengthening their knowledge and understanding of the concept of volunteerism by reading relevant UNV and external publications and taking active part in UNV activities (for instance in events that mark IVD);

Getting acquainted with and building on traditional and/or local forms of volunteerism in the host country;

Reflecting on the type and quality of voluntary action that they are undertaking, including participation in ongoing reflection activities;

Contributing articles/write-ups on field experiences and submitting them for UNV publications/websites, newsletters, press releases, etc.;

Assisting with the UNV Buddy Programme for newly arrived UNV volunteers;

Promoting or advising local groups in the use of online volunteering or encouraging relevant local individuals and organizations to use the UNV Online Volunteering service whenever technically possible.

Required experience

3 years of experience in project planning and management, outreach, analysis and research at the national or international level

Experience in the management of environmental projects, including monitoring and evaluation is a plus.

Knowledge of any other UN Official language, especially French is an asset.

Area(s) of expertise

Administration, Business management

Languages

English, Level: Fluent, Required

Required education level

Master degree or equivalent in international relations, law, environmental sciences, project management and administration or other related field or the equivalent combinations of education and experience in a related area.

How to Apply

Closing: 24 June 2022

Click here to Apply for the Job.