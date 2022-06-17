Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Programme Management Officer

Competencies

Professionalism: Knowledge and understanding of sustainable urban development and local governance theories, concepts and approaches especially for the context of Kenya. Ability to identify and develop tools and methodologies for data collection, analysis and presentation. Ability to undertake research, analyze data, make recommendations and write draft reports on urban-rural linkages, policies (National and sub-national Urban Policies), legislation and governance including other sustainable urban development issues. Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of Subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.

Teamwork: Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals. Solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; is willing to learn from others. Places team agenda before personal agenda. Supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position. Shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

Planning and organizing: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies. Identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required. Allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work. Foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning. Monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary. Uses time efficiently.

Education

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent degree) in urban management, urban and regional planning, sustainable urban development, social sciences or related area is required.

A first-level university degree in combination with five additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Work Experience

A minimum of five (5) years of progressively responsible experience in sustainable urban development and providing advisory and technical services in policy, especially National and Sub-National urban policies and urban-rural linkages, capacity development, partnerships building, knowledge management or project/programme management in the context of sustainable urbanization or related area is required.

Work experience in projects with Non-governmental Organization and international organization is required.

Experience in a policy and governance processes is desirable.

English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For this position fluency in English is required. Fluency in Swahili/Kiswahili is also required; Knowledge of another UN official language is an advantage.

Deadline: 27 June 2022

How to Apply

