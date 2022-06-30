Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has said the government will from Thursday suspend all levies imposed on imported Maize.

Munya said the move is to lower the cost of flour that is now retailing at Sh210 for a two-kilo packet.

Reacting to Munya’s move, the United Grain Millers Association (UGMA), an umbrella body of small and medium-scale millers, says the move is so insignificant that it will not have any impact on consumers.

“The move is so insignificant, we need a serious government intervention on making the maize available in order to cut down significantly on the cost of flour,” said UGMA chairman Ken Nyaga.

Imported maize is levied Sh100 for a 90-kilo bag, with a single bag giving 36 packets of two kilos when milled, meaning that suspending the levies will only cut the cost by Sh2.7.

The Kenyan DAILY POST