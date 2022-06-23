Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has indirectly told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to accept defeat in August if he loses to Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila and Ruto are the two horses in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Uhuru has already endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidency in August and this is a good advantage to Jakom who has unsuccessfully contested for the Presidency four times.

Speaking on Wednesday, Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, said the party has no plans of contesting the presidential results if Raila Odinga loses to Ruto in August.

Murathe said Azimio-One Kenya Alliance will invest in agents, who cannot be compromised, to ensure Raila wins or loses fairly.

Raila is banking on the ‘state machinery and deep state” to help him carry the day after accusing the “system” of rigging him out in the previous elections.

