Monday, June 20, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is not leaving anything to chance as far as Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s campaign is concerned.

Yesterday, Uhuru rallied the over 1.5 million strong Akorino faithful behind his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, in the August 9, elections.

Speaking at the Kasarani Gymnasium where he joined the Akorino faithful in celebrating 100 years of existence, Uhuru pledged a basket of goodies to the church to back Raila’s fifth attempt at the presidency.

He even offered the Akorino more than KSh 100 million, including a piece of land in Naivasha where the church will build its general council headquarters just for them to support Baba in the August contest.

The president further donated KSh 10 million to support the church’s operations as well as KSh 1 million for the purchase of books and magazines detailing the Akorino’s 100-year history.

While calling on the church to rally behind Raila’s presidency, Uhuru assured the Akorino faithful that they will be safe under the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya government.

“Can you claim that I have not supported you? Now let us wait for the next administration to come in and do its part. You have walked with me and supported me and I assure you that we will continue working together,” Uhuru stated.

Apart from the cash, the president appointed several Akorino faithful into state corporations, including Akorino Secretary-General Abraham Macharia who was appointed as a board member of the Postal Corporation of Kenya.

