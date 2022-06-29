Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of secretly selling Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu ports.

In a statement shared by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Director of Communications, Wanjohi Githae, on Wednesday, Kenya Kwanza alleged that Uhuru penned the deal to auction the ports during his secret trips to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the final deal sealed during Raila Odinga’s birthday party held in Mombasa.

Ruto’s faction argued that Uhuru assented to the deal that will see the Dubai-based company take over operations at the three ports.

“Today, we reveal to Kenyans a clandestine plot by the outgoing Handshake Government of Uhuru and Raila to illegally mortgage our Ports of Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu, to a foreign country.”

“In a secret deal under the guise of an Economic Cooperation Agreement with the United Arab Emirates, and which epitomises grand corruption; Uhuru has assented to a rip-off that will see a foreign privately registered entity – Dubai Port World FZE – take over these key national infrastructural assets,” the statement read in part.

“Indeed, why would a government with only less than five weeks leave office hurriedly and secretly auction the operations, development, redevelopment and management of all our ports to a foreign entity?”

The DP put to task the Uhuru-led administration to explain to Kenyans why they would risk handing over national assets to a foreign entity in a bid to secure personal interests.

Uhuru is yet to respond to the DP accusations.

