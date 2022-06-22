Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is a worried man as his term comes to an end in August.

This is after one presidential contender vowed to make him suffer if he wins the August presidential contest.

Agano Party presidential candidate David Waihiga vowed to recover the billions Uhuru and his family have stashed abroad if elected president.

“I do not want to reveal that I will insist on how Nigeria treated its former President Sani Abacha by demanding that he returns all the billions he had stolen from his people … I do not want to scare anyone, but of course, they will have to bring back all that money,” Waihiga said.

“I am a member of the clergy and I come with no integrity blemish. I will demand that all the diplomats in the country help us get our looted money back to be pumped into our economy,” he said.

At the same time, Waihiga also promised to implement all recommendations on major scandals in the country, saying currently there is no political goodwill because those involved are related to those in power.

“In my second day in office, I will also demand to be furnished with all investigative reports of major scandals in this country. Knowing too well that my name and those of my family members are not in those reports, I will be in a clear position to go after the big fish. And I will do it,” he said.

In 2021, President Uhuru’s family made headlines after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) linked the first family to 13 offshore companies holding billions of shillings.

The president promised to shed light on the billions held by his family members in offshore accounts but up to date, he has never provided a comprehensive statement on the allegation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.