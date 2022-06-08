Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has opened up another battle-front with Deputy President William Ruto just days before the August 9th General Elections.

The PS, together with ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, has been accused of planning to rig the August 9th presidential election in favor of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance flag bearer, Raila Odinga.

This was after Kibicho said data by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) shows that Raila Odinga will win the presidential election by 60 percent of the total votes cast.

But in a letter dated June 7th, William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) complained to the Intelligence Service Complaints Board over what he termed as ‘misuse of national security organs’ to advance the political interests of Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Ruto said the use of NIS as a political tool to further the interests of a political party poses a threat to a peaceful, free, and fair electoral process.

“It is the quintessential national interest that Kenya remains a stable state. A free and democratic election is a fundamental pillar in guaranteeing this stability and security,” read the letter in part.

Through Mutuma Gichuru and Associates, Ruto accused Kibicho of “unlawful, unconstitutional and reckless use of intelligence” information to further the interests of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday last week, Kibicho said that Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition party flag bearer, Raila Odinga, will win the presidency in round 1.

“It is a first-round win. This is intelligence data and that’s what it’s saying. It is about 60 percent,” Kibicho said.

Kibicho said as a Government official, he has the privileged to access intelligence information and that they don’t speak from emotions like their Kenya kwanza counterparts but from facts.