Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for the high cost of living in the country.

Speaking on Thursday during his tour of Kisii, Ruto accused Uhuru’s camp of being part and parcel of the reasons why the prices of basic commodities have continued to rise, and pledged that his Kenya Kwanza Alliance government would bring things back to normal in August.

“You can tell that these individuals have never experienced the feeling of being hungry even for a single day. Some of them did not go to school in Kenya, which is why they are unable to comprehend what it is that you are saying…

“We are here to tell you that you are responsible for the unending suffering that you have brought upon our nation. You are a dear boss of mine whom I respect very much.” Ruto said in reference to Uhuru.

