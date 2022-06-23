Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has continued to campaign against Deputy President William Ruto, urging Kenyans not to make the mistake of electing a thug like the DP as their next president.

Speaking during the launch of issuance of title deeds across the country at KICC, Uhuru asked Kenyans to elect progressive leaders.

He said Kenyans should shun leaders involved in the theft of public resources, including land grabbing and cartels like Ruto, in the August election.

“The land cartels are regrouping again; I do urge, msichague watu watatuweka gear ya reverse waturudishe enzi ya wizi (Don’t elect leaders who will take us to the graft era),” Uhuru pleaded.

This is not the first time Uhuru was warning Kenyans against electing his Deputy, William Ruto, who is allegedly tainted with corruption.

Last year, Uhuru warned Kenyans against electing thieves who will plunder the country and water down all the gain his administration and that of his predecessor, the late Mwai Kibaki, have attained.

