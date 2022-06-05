Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, of betraying him by not supporting his presidential bid in August.

Ruto, who spoke on Saturday after he was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) to vie for the top seat, said in 2013 and 2017, they had agreed with Uhuru that he will support the deal by saying “Yangu Kumi na Ya Ruto Kumi’’

However, in 2018 after the President went into a handshake with the Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, Uhuru reneged the deal, and instead, he is supporting Raila Odinga’s presidency in August.

Ruto said he helped Uhuru win the presidency in 2013 and 2017 only to betray him like Judas Iscariot in 2018.

Ruto spoke in Kamukunji Grounds, where he was accompanied by a host of politicians from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Among those present were Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Senator Johnson Sakaja, and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and aspirants from UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.