Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Nairobi gubernatorial candidate on UDA ticket Johnson Sakaja is battling a petition before the IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee over claims that he possesses a fake degree certificate.

Dennis Gakuu Wahome, who is a voter in Nairobi, wants Sakaja barred from contesting for failing to meet the requirement that a gubernatorial aspirant must have a degree.

If the IEBC committee will agree with the petitioner, the youthful politician will be locked in the August polls and possibly face a criminal case for forging academic papers.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding Sakaja’s academic papers, Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga said Sakaja’s situation is politically motivated.

In a Twitter post, Omanga suggested that there are powerful forces who are afraid that Sakaja will defeat the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party candidate Polycarp Igathe.

“Don’t be cheated. Sakaja’s degree issue is a political witch-hunt by the deep state to deflate his momentum after they realized he will pulverize Igathe. Scorched earth policy. He will triumph.” Omanga said.

In an affidavit filed before the IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee, Sakaja insisted that he graduated from a Ugandan University, Team University with a Bachelor of Science in Management.

That among other qualifications and awards of excellence, I hold a Bachelor of Science in Management degree conferred upon me by Team University in Uganda having satisfied all requirements for the award,” Sakaja said in his replying affidavit.

“That contrary to the false averments by the complainants, Team University in Uganda is duly recognized in the Republic of Uganda and by convention Kenya,” He added.

