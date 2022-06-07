Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Bass player for rock band, Ugly Kid Joe, Cordell Crockett, has been arrested by the police for felony.

Cordell who was behind the wheel of a stolen rental van, was arrested on May 11 and booked for felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

TMZ reported that officers attached to Burbank Police Department pulled him over for driving a car that was reported stolen.

Cordell told officers he borrowed a van from a friend to move items into a storage facility, but cops say the van was a rental from Home Depot that had been reported stolen after it wasn’t returned as scheduled.

Cops say Cordell told them he didn’t know the van was stolen and he wasn’t the one who rented it.

Cordell was also booked on an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a ticket he got for allegedly driving on a suspended license.

The bassist has been released from police custody and will be in court next month.