Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – A new opinion poll by Mizani Africa has shown that incumbent Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui will go home before 8 am in August.

In the poll, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika led the county gubernatorial race with 58.1 percent, with Lee Kinyanjui coming a distant second with 35.1 percent.

Susan Kihika has been a force to reckon with in Nakuru County and she is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

In the Nakuru Senatorial race, Keroche billionaire Tabitha Karanja of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) emerged the winner with 42.5 percent, followed by Lawrence Karanja (Jubilee), who has 26.1 percent popularity rating.

Nakuru County is regarded as a swing county in the forthcoming general elections, but according to Mizani polls, it seems to be Deputy President William Ruto‘s stronghold.

The county has over 1 million registered voters, according to the latest data by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.