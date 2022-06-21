Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has also confirmed that indeed Deputy President William Ruto’s massive crowds are rented.

This is after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria stated that Ruto has no following but hired people to cheer him in order to create a perception that he is popular in the country.

Speaking during an interview, Mwaura, who unsuccessfully tried to get the UDA ticket to contest for Ruiru parliamentary seat, confessed that Ruto always ferries crowds to his rallies just to fool Kenyans that he has massive support.

According to Mwaura, politics is about perception and that is why Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza ferries the crowd just to look popular.

Mwaura went ahead to explain that most youths are available for hire because they lack meaningful employment opportunities.

According to him, a young person would rather be paid Sh500 to attend Ruto’s rally than just stay at home idle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST