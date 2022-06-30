Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – A prominent United Democratic Alliance (UDA) senator has revealed the reason why Azimio leaders and supporters are anxiously waiting for the launch of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, is expected to launch his five-pillar manifesto on Thursday evening at Kasarani Gymnasium.

According to Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Azimio supporters are anxiously waiting for the Ruto manifesto because former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is their presidential candidate, launched an ambiguous manifesto.

“Kuzimia followers are more anxious about Kenya Kwanza’s Manifesto more than KK’s own supporters. We know what ails Kenya and are the only team with a plan on how to get us back on track. Azimio’s anxiety is a testament that they too know they are following a clueless duo,” Cheruiyot said.

Early this month, Raila launched his manifesto, which was described by economists as brilliant and aimed at jump-starting Kenya’s ailing economy.

