Thursday, June 9, 2022 – A young man, identified as “Jim KDF”, who was vying for the Gaturi Ward MCA seat, Embu County, failed to meet the requirements set by IEBC.

The aspiring politician took to social media and informed his fans that he had been locked out of the race after he failed to garner sufficient signatures.

He thanked all those who trusted in him and said life has to move on even after his dreams were crushed by the Wafula Chebukati-led team.

Jim had been campaigning using a homemade helicopter that has been attracting the attention of residents.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.