Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – Two thugs travelling in a private car ambushed Mr. Bhven Prajapati, a finance manager at Victoria Plastics Ltd, and robbed him of over 200 Million Ugandan Shillings.

The thugs trailed Mr. Prajapati and a colleague as they returned to the factory from Baroda Bank, Jinja Branch.

They blocked the duo at gunpoint and ordered them to surrender a bag that contained the money before fleeing.

“The finance manager was authorised by the company to withdraw some money from Bank of Baroda; but on their way back to the factory, they did not know that they were being trailed by thugs who intercepted them and put them at gunpoint,” police said.

Luckily, the bag had a GPS device that police used to trace the thugs.

They were found in a guest house celebrating by indulging in all manner of alcoholic drinks.

The suspects were also found in possession of an AK47 rifle believed to have been used in the robbery incident.

Part of the stolen money was also recovered.

