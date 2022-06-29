Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – South African TV presenter, Moshe Ndiki, recently lost his adorable dog, Sugar Ndiki.

On Tuesday, June 28, he gathered his friends and family members for a befitting funeral for the dog.

The ceremony was held at his home that was well decorated.

In an Instagram post, Moshe thanked everyone who attended the funeral.

See photos and watch a video from the funeral below