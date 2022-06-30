Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Trouble is brewing inside Azimio La Umoja Movement after Mathare Jubilee Party aspirant, Kevin Mbuvi Kioko alias Bahati, asked his supporters to vote for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate in the Nairobi senatorial race.

In an interview with Milele FM on Wednesday, Bahati urged his supporters in Nairobi to support Bishop Margaret Wanjiru in the Nairobi senatorial race instead of Azimio candidate, Edwin Sifuna.

Bahati said that Sifuna is disrespectful and full of himself and must be stopped from being the Nairobi senator.

The singer noted that Sifuna must apologise if he wants to get women’s votes.

According to Bahati, the ODM’s secretary-general went overboard by mentioning his wife in his tweet.

Bahati claimed women from Mathare told him they won’t vote for Sifuna immediately after he dragged his wife, Diana’s name into politics.

“Sifuna is disrespectful, arrogant and mannerless. How can we vote for such a person? Immediately he called my wife’s name, many women called and told me they are not going to vote for him. I would urge my supporters to vote for all the Azimio candidates but when it comes to Senate, vote for Bishop Margaret Wanjiru even if she is in UDA. At least somebody who has respect for women. Sifuna is going to be defeated,” Bahati said

