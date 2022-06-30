Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 -The reason Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital has been revealed.

The drummer has pancreatitis and doctors believe it was triggered by a recent colonoscopy, according to TMZ.

Multiple sources connected to the family said that Travis’ Tuesday hospitalization was a result of the condition – which is an inflammation of the pancreas – and includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting.