Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 June 2022 – A student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology(JKUAT) is suspected to have committed suicide after she failed to graduate.

The body of the deceased student identified as Monica Mwangi, was found in her apartment in Juja, Kiambu County.

A piece of cloth was found around her neck and is being subjected to forensic analysis as investigations continue.

She had reportedly complained to her friends that she was frustrated over failure to graduate.

Her colleagues graduated on June 28.

Police were called to the scene on the same day the graduation was happening and discovered the body.

The deceased student is said to have left a suicide note in her room.

Contents of the note were shared with the family.

She was pursuing a degree in business computing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.