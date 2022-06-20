Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – A top British barrister is presumed dead after going missing while hiking in the jungle in Seychelles.

Peter Clement, a former head of chambers at prestigious 2 Harcourt Buildings, had gone to celebrate his retirement on the 12-mile Grande Barbe trail, known for its poorly marked and slippery paths, on May 15.

The Grande Barbe runs from one side of the mountainous island to the other and he is thought to have run into difficulties when bad weather set in.

According to Mail Online, no trace has been found of Peter Clement, 57, in a three-week search with helicopters, boats, and drones.

The police hunt on Silhouette Island for the former head of chambers at prestigious law firm 2 Harcourt Buildings has now been called off.

Police, the coast guard, and the army used helicopters, boats, and drones to search for Mr. Clement, who had been staying at the Labriz Hilton Hotel.

But he is now presumed dead after three weeks with no trace found of the barrister.

In a statement on its website, Mr. Clement’s former chambers 2 Harcourt Buildings, which was set up by British prosecutors returning from the Nuremburg War Crime Trials, said: ‘It is with deep shock and sadness that we must announce the loss of our dear friend, colleague and former head of chambers, Peter Clement.

‘He had recently retired after an illustrious career at the Criminal Bar, practising from 2 Harcourt Buildings for over 30 years.

‘Before joining chambers he was a captain in the Army legal service and served in Northern Ireland.

‘He was much loved and respected by everyone in chambers and also among his many friends at the criminal bar. He will be deeply missed.’

Four days into the search operation, the local Le Seychellois newspaper reported that the weather had been so severe it was unlikely Mr. Clement would be found alive.

‘According to the police all his personal belongings and travel documents have been found intact in his hotel room,’ the paper reported.

‘In an unusual move, the police have admitted the persisting bad weather conditions we are experiencing the last few days, is diminishing their hope of finding the British man alive.’