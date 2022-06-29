Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – A two-year-old boy has been left with horrific injuries after he was attacked by a Rottweiler that escaped from a home.

The toddler, from France, was attacked by the dog while taking a walk with his nanny in Pattaya, Thailand.

Shocking footage shows him walking with his nanny past a house with open gates when the dog first lunges for her, before knocking her out of the way and going straight for the child.

His four-year-old brother can be seen darting out of the way as the dog dashes towards them, but the two-year-old is not so quick and is pushed to the ground.

The dog then attacks and keeps his jaws locked on to the toddler for a whole minute while the nanny and the dog owner’s helper, who runs out of the property to assist them, frantically attempt to get him away.

Recalling her efforts to help the boy as the dog attacked him, the 68-year-old said: “I rushed out of the house to see what was happening and saw the dog attacking the boy

“I grabbed a metal stick to scare away the dog.”

Three adults were needed to pull away the Rottweiler, with the child taken to Pattaya Hospital shortly afterwards as he suffered wounds across his face and a broken jaw.

He was given 200 stitches before being transferred to Bangkok because of the severity of his injuries.

Police investigating the incident have questioned the house owner, who reportedly left the gate open.

Pattaya Police Station Police Colonel Kullachat Kullchai said they would await the boy’s medical results before deciding whether to “finalise the charges”.