Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 28, 2022 – A 23-year-old former street boy contesting for the Mathira parliamentary seat has declined a job offer from Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

Daniel Kiige, who is seeking the Mathira parliamentary seat on a Freedom and Justice Party, turned down the offer by Gachagua that was meant to persuade him to step down from the race in favour of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate.

He told Gachagua to his face that he will not be swayed by any offers of a lucrative job in the next government, stating that he would rather try his luck on the ballot.

“Thank you for offering me a job but my mission is to help the people of Mathira, and I will not abandon that mission,” Kiige stated.

The two met at a function in Konyu ward in Mathira constituency when the outgoing MP convened a meeting of leaders to implore them to back and support UDA parliamentary candidate, Eric Wamumbi.

Kiige’s bold move to decline Gachagua’s mouth-watering offer was applauded by the people in attendance.

Kiige was rescued from the streets by well-wishers who also helped him get a full government sponsorship and joined KCA University.

“The problems I have gone through have prompted me to seek the leadership of this constituency. I feel I need to touch many hearts as a response towards lifting the people who are constantly struggling to wriggle out of their problems,” he said.

Kiige cleared university in 2021 and has not yet landed a job.

According to him, serving Mathira constituency would be his dream job and that dream will not be deterred by anyone.

Kiige is facing off with UDA’s Wamumbi, who is also considered his strongest opponent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.