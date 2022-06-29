Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Popular TikTok star, Kelly has reacted to the leak of a sex tape which social media users claim involves her.

Reports of a ‘Kelly’s sex tape’ leak took center stage on the internet last weekend even though the video did not authoritatively confirm the identity of the TikTok star.

Reacting to this while sharing another TikTok user’s inquiry about the sex tape, Kelly shared a video of her drinking water and also added the caption “idgaf what nobody said”.

