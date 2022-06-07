Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Golf icon, Tiger Woods has reportedly refused a multimillion dollar deal with LIV Golf Investments, backed by Saudi Arabia, that would have made him a billionaire.

According to Greg Norman,CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-backed league trying to rival the PGA Tour, Woods rejected an LIV Golf Investments offer worth hundreds of millions.

Norman, claimed that they made a “mind-blowingly enormous” offer to Woods but he will be sticking with the US’ PGA tour even though his rival Phil Mickelson is now the latest golf star to join the LIV Golf Investments tour.

“We’re talking about high nine digits,” Norman said.

A nine-digit offer would be at least $100 million but Norman claims it was in the “high” nine digits. With a current estimated net worth of $800 million, the payday from LIV Golf would have pushed Woods over billionaire mark.

Backing Norman’s claims is a report from The Telegraph UK, where it states that Dustin Johnson, ranked 13th in the PGA, received an offer close to $125 million from LIV Golf to join its tournament series.

Using this perspective, Phil Mickelson’s participation would also be backed by a million-dollar sum.

“Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the best golfers of this generation. His contribution to the sport and his connection with fans around the world cannot be overstated, and we are very grateful to have him on board. It reinforces an exciting field for London where we are proud to launch a new era for golf,” said Greg Norman

Despite losing many brand deals in 2009 due to his infidelity scandal, Woods remains a Nike Golf athlete and has various other sponsors. Even though he isn’t a billionaire, Woods has accumulated over $1 billion in earnings throughout his golf career, becoming the first-ever “billionaire athlete.”

