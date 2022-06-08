Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Golf legend, Tiger Wood has announced his withdrawal from next week’s US Open outside Boston, citing a need for more time to get his body ready for major championship golf.

The 15-time Major winner is still recovering from a near-fatal car accident in February 2021 and recently had to withdraw after the third round of the PGA Championship in May.

Having participated in the first two Majors of the year, Woods decided to skip the third in order to give his body a better chance for the 150th Open at St Andrews in July.

In a tweet, Woods wrote:

‘I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP Pro Am (in Ireland) and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!’

Woods still plans on playing at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews next month.

‘I am looking forward to St Andrews,’ he said in April. ‘That is something that is near and dear to my heart.

‘I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the home of golf, it’s my favorite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one.’