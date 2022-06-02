Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Detectives based in Kericho County are investigating an incident where unknown thugs broke into the pastoral residence of St Mark Catholic Parish, in Litein, and left with an unspecified amount of money.

In the incident that shocked the priests who were fast asleep in an adjacent room, the thugs also gained entry into the church and vandalized the tabernacle, a liturgical furnishing used to house the Eucharist.

The Parish Priest Fr Moses Langat, reported to authorities at Litein police station, that on the night of May 31 and June 1st, unknown thugs broke into their house by shattering a window pane while he and other priests were fast asleep.

Crime Scene detectives have since visited both scenes and processed them forensically to bring the suspects of the crime to book.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.