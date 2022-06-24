Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar, has warned Azimio’s running mate, Martha Karua, that Raila Odinga is just using her and will dump her like garbage once he ascends to power.

Speaking at an economic forum in Kirinyaga, Jaguar claimed that Raila is just exploiting Martha Karua for his personal gain.

He noted that once Raila is done with her, he will discard her like a doormat because he doesn’t love her at all.

“I want to tell my sister Martha Karua that they don’t love you, they are just using you and abusing you. It is the truth. She is being exploited,” Jaguar stated.

The William Ruto-allied MP further accused Raila and Karua of being too old to understand the problems affecting young people.

“If you listen to the problems said here today by the youths and our mothers, the old man on the other side is 80 years old and his running mate is 70 years old, will they be able to deal with all these issues?” Posed Jaguar.

He urged Mt. Kenya residents to embrace youthful leaders and vote for Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, to the last man come August if they want to realize the real change.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.