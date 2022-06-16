Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Roots Party of Kenya Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is increasingly becoming popular among Kenyan youths, especially with his strange manifesto.

Four working days, legalization of bhang and introduction of snake farming are some of the controversial pledges the 2022 presidential candidate has promised if he wins the presidency.

To ensure that his presidential campaign messages resonate well with the majority of Kenyans, Wajackoyah has sensationally promised to legalize prostitution.

According to Wajackoyah, some of the mothers did engage in commercial sex businesses to ensure that their children receive a quality education.

“Usiite mtu malaya kuanzia leo (Do not call anyone a prostitute from today). Because we are going to legalize prostitution as well,

“Some of us, mama zetu walifanya mambo fulani ndio wasome. Ukweli ama uongo? (Your mothers did some crazy things to ensure you are educated. True or false?” Wajackoyah posed.

Wajackoyah cited the story of a Canaanite woman called Rahab who was a prostitute as well as a biblical heroine.

According to sections 153 and 154 of the Penal Code, it is illegal to profit from the prostitution of others, and to aid, abet, compel or incite prostitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.