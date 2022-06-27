Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has reacted to a viral video showing one of Rigathi Gachagua’s campaign vehicles overturning on Friday.

In the accident, several people were injured and rushed to Nyeri Level 5 Hospital.

Taking to her Twitter page, Martha Karua expressed Azimio la Umoja’s sympathies to the affected supporters, wishing them well and quick recovery.

“Our sympathies and prayers to the affected,” Karua wrote on her Twitter page.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga had accompanied Gachagua to the Kieni constituency to campaign for Ruto in the vote-rich region.

The two used the opportunity to wash down the gains made by Kaninin Kega, who has been one of Raila Odinga’s point men from the region.

Among those who have been supporting Raila’s candidature in Nyeri County are Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and Senator Ephraim Maina.

