Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has finally broken his silence after Interior Principal Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will win the forthcoming presidential election with over 60 percent of the votes.

Kibicho, who spoke with Citizen TV on Tuesday, claimed that data from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) shows that Raila will beat Deputy President William Ruto in round one by over 60% of the votes cast in August.

“We will not require a round two-vote… All indicators are that he will take it in round One. The data we have, the opinion polls available and many other factors point to that reality,” Kibicho said.

But Murkomen, who is a close ally of Ruto, poured cold water on Kibicho’s claims, saying he is lying to Kenyans.

Murkomen said the ‘deep state’ is frustrated, going by how President Uhuru Kenyatta behaved during yesterday’s Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, where Ruto was denied a chance to address the gathering.

“Kibicho lies on TV that Azimio is ahead in some system Polls however the Azimio patron King Saul Uhuru Kenyatta quickly contradicts him by showing his frustrations and anger to the whole world. You can’t be ahead and be that petty Bwana. Na Mambo bado we haven’t campaigned yet,” Murkomen stated on his Twitter page.

