Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed the name of the Presidential candidate whom First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is supporting in August.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared four candidates to vie for the presidency in August including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof.George Wajackoyah and Agano party leader David Mwaure.

The four candidates have mounted a fierce campaign to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is retiring in August.

Uhuru has already endorsed Raila Odinga, saying he is the best candidate to succeed him and also continue with his development agenda for Kenyans.

However, according to Murkomen, who is a close ally of Ruto, Uhuru is supporting Raila Odinga alone because even his wife Margaret Kenyatta is supporting Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

“Margaret Kenyatta will vote for Kenya Kwanza,” Murkomen stated on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST