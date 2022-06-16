Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has spoken out for the first time in public since French superstar Kylian Mbappe snubbed the club to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Perez in an interview on El Chiringuito said the Mbappe he had spoken to about a possible deal, looked set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu before he made a dramatic U-turn to remain in France.

He revealed that he found out about Mbappe’s change of heart about 15 days before signing the mega-deal which kept him in the French capital.

As per Marca, Perez said: ‘His dream was to play at Real Madrid, we wanted to do it last August and they didn’t let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation.

‘This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream.’

‘He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer. There is no one at Real Madrid above the club.

‘He is a great player, he can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change’, he added.

Mbappe’s contract at Paris will see him stay at the club until 2025 for £650,000-per-week. PSG put together a staggering deal in which Mbappe will have control over image rights and receive a £126million signing-on bonus.

Perez said the Mbappe he now knows he would rather stay at PSG than join the LaLiga and Champions League winners.

He said: ‘The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

‘I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years’ time we’ll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe.’