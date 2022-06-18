Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, on Friday camped in Murang’a County where they held several roadside rallies.

Raila and Martha first met over 3000 mitumba traders from the Mt Kenya region where they promised not to ban the importation of second-hand clothes.

After the meeting, Raila and Karua toured Ndakaini, Kangare, Muthithi and Kenol towns.

However, a photo has emerged of how Raila and Karua were welcomed in Gatiani-ini, Gatanga constituency.

The two leaders were seen waving at empty crowds that were not bothered by their presence.

Locals were seen going about their daily jobs as Raila and Karua continued to preach the Azimio gospel.

Murang’a County is regarded as one of the bastions of Deputy President William Ruto and Karua and Raila will have a herculean task of convincing the masses if these photos are anything to go by.

Here are the photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST.