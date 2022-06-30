Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Bayern Munich has reiterated that they won’t sell their top striker, Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona no matter the amount of money offered.

According to the Bundesliga champions, Barca should not waste their time making further offers.

Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern and join up with Barcelona but the Spanish giants are not financially strong enough to afford Bayern’s price tag of at least 50 million euros on the striker. Hence they have been trying to force Bayern to reduce their valuation of the target.

However, the honorary President of Bayern Munich, Uli Hoeness has revealed that the club have decided that they won’t sell Lewandowski this summer no matter what.

“I don’t know anything about a new offer. But as things stand in Munich, what I have heard is that Barcelona should save themselves the effort of making another offer,” Hoeness said at a sports congress in Neuland.

“But Bayern’s words were clear. They said that Robert should honour his contract with Bayern Munich.

“I can’t imagine that there is any amount of money that would make them change their mind,” he said.