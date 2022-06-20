Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 20 June 2022 – On Sunday 19th June 2022 National Police Service officers conducted an intelligence-led operation in the home of Abraham Kiptum located in Kaben Village, Kaben Location, Tot Division, Marakwet East Sub-County.

After conducting a thorough search of his residence, the officers recovered the following items; 76 rounds of ammunition, seven empty magazines of AK-47, four empty magazines of G-3, one AK- 47 pouch, and one side pouch.

Others included two Angola shirts, one jungle green lanyard, banned industrial chemical namely Furon 5GR, one APS member of inspectorate pullover, one Green jungle trouser, 43 arrows, seven bows, three quivers, and assorted personal items.

The security team arrested Abraham Kiptum and Brandon Kilimo and escorted them together with the recovered items to Tot Police Station awaiting further necessary police action.

The National Police Service lauds members of the public for being vigilant and passing information to security agencies, we urge them to continue cooperating with security officers in the spirit of community policing in order to completely restore peace and security in the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.