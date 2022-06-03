Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



These 6 apps will help to calm your mind and improve your memory

Photo by S Migaj on Unsplash

To say current affairs are stressful these days is an understatement. But if you can find a few quiet moments to yourself, then your mind is a wonderful place to focus attention on.

There is a lot of evidence that suggests how powerful mind exercises like meditation and memory training can be when dealing with stress, with some reports even saying it can positively affect your genes.

Bearing this ‘in mind’, here are 6 of the best meditation and memory apps that you can download right now.

Peak

For people who find contentment in brain puzzles, Peak provides 45 challenges over six different categories. Its Coffee Break feature does exactly what you think it might: tackle a puzzle over a cup of coffee; a great way to fit in a mental exercise into a packed routine.

This app also has a progress tracker which helps you stay motivated and on course to meet your goals, plus you can take on friends and other random users in head-to-head contests.

Start off with the free version to get access to the fundamentals, and a Pro version at $4.99 per month is there if you want it. This unlocks a new set of challenges and has more intricate features.

Buddhify

Buddhism is centred around the art of meditation, and inspired the name of this super-useful app. Buddhify has over 200 meditations which target specific issues: maybe you have difficulty gambling responsibly, which leads to stress, or you find yourself getting angry for no reason. The exercises are designed to help you overcome your causes of anxiety gradually, and you can adapt them to whatever activity you’re doing at the time, whether it be travelling or just waking up.

One downside is that there is no free trial, or free content, for you to try out. The basic price is $5, but many customers have left positive reviews about how they’ve received excellent value for money.

Luminosity

Still going strong over a decade after its release, Luminosity now has over 40 brain-training games in its collection. Their themes range from languages to problem-solving, but you can find the ones that best suit your needs by answering a few quick questions when you download the app. This is called the ‘Fit Test’ and it gives you a baseline score which you can then improve through further interactions.

The app’s maths games are particularly useful. If you’re a person who hates even simple numerical tasks, then Luminosity does a fantastic job of easing you in gradually through easy challenges, before slowly building their complexity.

Similar to Peak, there’s an advanced version that you can access, but this costs $11.99 per month. For this, you’ll get personalized workouts and detailed learning insights, which is worth the money if you use the app regularly.

Elevate

As the name suggests, Elevate helps users take their cognitive abilities to a higher level. Its range of daily exercises and activities work on sharpening your mental power, focussing on memory, processing, math, and comprehension skills.

One thing that jumps out from Elevate’s offering is an Adaptive Progression feature which tailors the challenges to continuously increase in difficulty as you pass each one. You can even track this progress through your Apple Watch with the Elevate Dash feature.

For $4.99 extra you can get the Pro version, which gives access to more features, including unlimited access to games, unlimited plays and better feedback on your performance. It may just be worth it: an independent study showed that regular use of the app improved cognitive performance by 69%.

Headspace

Headspace is one of the major players in the meditation app industry, with an established following built up over the course of several years.

Their prices reflect this dominance: $13 per month, or a heavily discounted $70 per year, mean that it’s more expensive than many apps, but you do get a lot in return. There’s a large library of meditations and courses that are sure to have something for everyone, plus you can build your own personalized plan just by entering a few basic personal details.

The service’s specialty is helping you find that calmness before sleep, including specially created music, nature soundscapes, and storytelling.

We recommend you start with the 14-day free trial and then make up your own mind about whether the financial outlay is worth it.

Breathe+

Anyone who’s done a bit of meditation knows how important breathing is. Thing is, inhaling and exhaling properly is much easier said than done.

This is where Breathe+ steps in. Its easy-to-use layout helps you find useful techniques that focus on optimal breathing, which has been proved to deliver significant health benefits.

The free version comes with ads but is still a good way to build a foundation, however its paid plan is super cheap: for $9 lifetime subscription you get access to all of the app’s exercises and features.