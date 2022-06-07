Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – The United States Government has warned African countries, particularly Kenya, against buying stolen goods from Ukraine.

Russia, which is engaged in a three-month war in Ukraine, is allegedly stealing grain from Ukraine and exporting it to African countries through the Black Sea port.

The warning comes just weeks after Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian forces had stolen approximately 500,000 tonnes of wheat valued at Ksh11 billion (USD100 million).

The report indicated that Russian cargo ships were departing from ports near Ukraine with African countries as their destination.

As the crisis continues to deepen, African governments will be faced with tough choices whether to reject the stolen goods or accept them amid the increasing cost of living brought by disruption in the global supply chain.

The warning comes as African leaders led by African Union head Macky Sall met Russian President Vladimir Putin last week to resolve the high food prices that have affected Africa.

Putin, in his message to African leaders, blamed the ‘West’ for disrupting the food supply to Africa.

