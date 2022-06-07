Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Below is Facebook post by blogger Robert Alai exposing the rot at Nairobi County.

Nairobi County is so dirty.

You have companies which supply NOTHING paid twice by a CFO who is absent and uses a proxy to make payment.

How do you explain absent CFO sign vouchers while he is said to be abroad on a trip?

Why is the Bank for Nairobi City County allowing this corruption?

If you go to the General Stores and Procurement Office, you will never find evidence of such supplies.

The cartel which is fleecing Nairobi City County is operating from 4 locations and we even have the CCTV of their activities.

Nairobi City shouldn’t be collecting Ksh 150million and above everyday while the people who are supposed to oversight this are scooping the money and dividing amongst themselves.

Whether I am elected MCA or not, this has to stop. We must stop these fraudsters. We have the bank records and evidence to have these people in jail.

EACC must show that they are not in their pockets. Otherwise DCI boss and the DPP must act directly and arrest these crooks.

Nairobi City’s Chief Financial Officer has not been in office since December 2021. But he is signing payments from his Range Rover in hotels in Kilimani area.

Four major hotels acting to enable the fraud are: Mianzi, Royal House, Gem Suites Kilimani and Java Lenana Road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.