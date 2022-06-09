Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 June 2022 – A video has surfaced online showing the moment a lady was attacked by two thugs who were riding in a motorbike.

The victim, who was aboard another motorbike, was being trailed by the thugs along a busy road.

The merciless hoodlums were waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

They accosted the helpless lady when her rider slowed down to change lanes and snatched her handbag.

They then sped off after accomplishing their mission.

The terrified lady is seen in the video screaming while running for her dear life.

Her rider also sped off after the robbery incident to save his motorbike from the thugs.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.